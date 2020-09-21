Kit C. Johnson, 76, Stanton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak, surrounded by family. He fought a valiant fight against various health issues for seven years.
Kit Carrol Johnson, the son of Carrol and Nadine (Sederburg) Johnson, was born Oct. 18, 1943, at Omaha, Neb. Kit was raised in rural Stanton and graduated from Stanton High School in 1961. As a young boy, Kit began a lifelong love of farming and ranching. He enjoyed being outside, working the land and raising livestock.
Kit was united in marriage to Carolyn A. Reints on Aug. 18, 1974, at Mamrelund Lutheran Church. They made their home on a farm outside of Stanton. Together they enjoyed boating, water skiing for more than 30 years, snow skiing, horseback riding to check cattle, camping and going on fishing trips to north central Manitoba, Canada; and Arkansas. He loved rodeos and all things western. Kit was a hard worker, but always willing to help a person in need. He loved his two sons, Keegan and Cody, and especially enjoyed playing with his grandchildren. He attended Grace Baptist Church in Red Oak.
Kit was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Teresa; and brother-in-law, John Buster.
Kit is survived by his wife, Carolyn Johnson of Stanton; sons, Keegan Johnson and companion Merrie Gary Eagle of Stanton, and Cody (Koreen) Johnson of Stanton; six grandchildren, Jack, Alea, Eleanor, Zeke, Zoey and Zeppelin; sisters, Bonnie (Clifford) Pershin of Stanton, and Ingrid Buster of Morning Sun; and sister-in-law, Joan (Jon) Jutting of Eldridge; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mamre Cemetery, Stanton.
Memorials may be directed to the Stanton Walking Trails, Stanton Fire & Rescue and Stanton Viking Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and facial covering are recommended. Also, if you'd like to bring a lawn chair for the service, you're welcome to.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.