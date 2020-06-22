Kristine Rene (Niemann) Larson, 49, having reached the expiration date tattooed on her backside by God, has advanced to her heavenly home to be with her dad and sister. ??

"God can restore what is broken and change it into something amazing. All you need is faith." ??

"At the end of the day all you need is hope and strength. Hope that it will get better, and strength to hold on until it does." ??

Kristi was born April 13, 1971, in Henderson, Neb., to Robert E. and Beth (Weers) Coon. She grew up in York, Neb., graduating from York High School in 1989. Kristi was married to Marc Larson on June 29, 2002. Kristi's pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. Kristi was an avid quilter. She loved making quilts for anybody and everybody, and she had the piles of fabric to prove it. She always had various quilts in different stages of completion, with plans pinned on Pinterest for more. Kristi loved penguins and dogs, but was only able to keep dogs in her home. Kristi was a passionate (to the point of screaming at the T.V. obsessively) Green Bay Packers and Husker football fan. One of her bucket list wishes was realized when her brother, Eric, and oldest son, Benjamin, accompanied her to a Green Bay Packers game in 2018. It was an especially fulfilling trip because Green Bay played against the Vikings, which is Benjamin's favorite team. Mother-son competition. Game ended in a tie. Kristi passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb. ??

"You have been assigned this mountain to show others it can be moved." (Mel Robbins) ??

Kristi is survived by her husband, Marc Larson; children, Ben (Sadie) Snyder, Dylan Snyder (friend, Holly Harroun), Jordan Snyder, Mason Larson, Maddelyn Larson; grandchildren, Scarlette Snyder, Brantley and Barrett Snyder; parents, Dale and Beth Niemann; parents-in-law, Glenn and Yvonne Larson; siblings, Kim (Markus) Hoesly, Eric (Kate) Niemann, Michael (Jennifer) Niemann; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kristi was preceded in death by her dad, Bob Coon; sister, Keri Lynn Coon; and her grandparents. ??

"Chin up princess, or the crown slips."

There will be a private family service, with burial at Plainfield Cemetery, Bradshaw, Neb. Rev. Dr. Michael Eickhoff will officiate.

Memorials are suggested in care of her grandchildren's college funds.



