Kristy Lynette Parde, 66, Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

Kristy was born Dec. 1, 1952, in Mankato, Minn., the daughter of Frank and Laura (Leaper) Stearns. She was raised in Mason City, graduating from Mason City High School in 1971. While in high school, Kristy started a 35-year career with K-Mart.

Beatrice, Neb. is where she met her future husband, Dwayne Parde. They were united in marriage on July 13, 1981, in Marysville, Kan. Over the years, they lived in Carroll; Moline, Ill.; Urbandale; Grimes; Waterloo; and Clinton; before moving to Red Oak in 1995. For the past 10 years, Kristy had worked for Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. She was known to be a hard worker, very kind-hearted, and would do anything for anybody. She loved to read and tend to her flowers in her gardens.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and a brother, Irvin "Skip" Stearns.

Survivors include her husband, Dwayne Parde of Red Oak; daughter, Jen Strauss and husband Corey of Carson City, Nev.; son, Leland Parde and wife Amy of Broadlawns, Va.; grandchildren, Rhys Strauss of Carson City, Nev.; and Annika and Myka Parde of Broadlawns, Va.; sister, Sherry Jumbach and husband Dave of Wynona, Minn.; brothers, Robert Stearns and wife Mary of Owatonna, Minn.; Rande Stearns and wife Sue of Mason City; Frank Stearns and wife Sue of Mason City; and Raymond Stearns and wife Joy of Mason City; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and many friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

