Kristy Lynette Parde, 66, Red Oak, passed away, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Kristy was born Dec. 1, 1952, in Mankato, Minn., the daughter of Frank and Laura (Leaper) Stearns.
Preceding her in death were her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Dwayne Parde of Red Oak; daughter, Jen Strauss of Carson City, Nev.; son, Leland Parde of Broadlawns, Va.; and three grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held Aug. 3, 2019, from noon to 3 p.m. at the White Fair Building.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on July 30, 2019