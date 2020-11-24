1/
L. Jean (Jackson) Peterson
1932 - 2020
L. Jean Peterson, 88, Stanton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
L. Jean Peterson, the daughter of Glen and Florence (King) Jackson, was born Aug. 8, 1932, at Villisca.
Jean is survived by four children, Danny Peterson of Stanton; Donna Viegut of Loveland, Colo.; Karl Peterson of Lenox; and Linda Snyder of Clarinda; 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2020.
