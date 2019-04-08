Obituary



He was preceded in death by his wife, Maralee; and son, Jay.

Lanny is survived by his children, Kimberly LeCrone, Rusty Van Buskirk, Vicki Moranz, and Mark Van Buskirk; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, 657 Graham Rd., Florissant, Mo. Inurnment will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Florissant.

Leave condolences for the family at

Lanny Van Buskirk, 81, passed away Wednesday, April 3.He was preceded in death by his wife, Maralee; and son, Jay.Lanny is survived by his children, Kimberly LeCrone, Rusty Van Buskirk, Vicki Moranz, and Mark Van Buskirk; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Visitation will be Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, 657 Graham Rd., Florissant, Mo. Inurnment will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Florissant.Leave condolences for the family at hutchensfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Red Oak Express on Apr. 9, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close