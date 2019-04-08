Lanny Van Buskirk, 81, passed away Wednesday, April 3.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maralee; and son, Jay.
Lanny is survived by his children, Kimberly LeCrone, Rusty Van Buskirk, Vicki Moranz, and Mark Van Buskirk; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, 657 Graham Rd., Florissant, Mo. Inurnment will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Florissant.
Leave condolences for the family at hutchensfuneralhomes.com.
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Published in The Red Oak Express on Apr. 9, 2019