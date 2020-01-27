Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Duane Heuer. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Duane Heuer, 73, Red Oak, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

Larry was born Nov. 15, 1946, in Red Oak, the son of Peter Franklin and Verna (Requist) Heuer. He graduated from Red Oak High School in 1964 and completed the Ag program at Iowa State University. He came back to Red Oak, where he farmed his entire life. He also served in the Iowa Army National Guard.

Larry was united in marriage to Sherry Boyle on May 28, 1968, in Red Oak. In addition to farming on the Salem Ridge Family Farm, Larry worked over the years at Southwest Iowa Equipment, Tri-Tractor, and Rubey Auction Company. He was a baptized member of Hawthorne United Methodist Church and had attended St. Mary's Catholic Church. Larry served on the REC Board, Page 1 Rural Water District Board, Zoning Commission, West Township Trustee Board, and was a member of the Montgomery County Memorial Court of Honor. He loved working with old cars and tractors, especially International Harvesters. He also loved his livestock. His greatest joy came from his family, of whom he was very proud.

Preceding him in death were his father, Peter Franklin Heuer; uncles, Marvin Requist and James Holmberg; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Katie Boyle.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry Heuer of Red Oak; daughters, Michelle Focht and husband Mark of Villisca, and Amy Bomer and husband Darren of Silver City; grandchildren, Amanda Askey and fiancé Gabe Christensen of Council Bluffs; Andrew Askey of Stanton; Andrew Focht and wife Karla of Villisca; Aaron Focht and wife Rachelle of Villisca; Ryan Focht of Villisca; Amanda Focht and special friend Dan Fleming of Red Oak; Cory Bomer of Silver City; and Trevor Bomer of Silver City; great-grandchildren, Lilly, Payton, Beckem, and Lynden Focht; and Rhett Preston; mother, Verna Heuer of Red Oak; sister, Linda Boehle and husband Dan of Omaha; brother, Bruce Heuer of Red Oak; sister-in-law, Sandy Berriman and husband Jay of Houston, Texas; many nephews and nieces; and many other relatives and friends including his faithful companion, Stella the dog.

A celebration of life service were held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Gold Auditorium of the Montgomery County Fairgrounds. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Montgomery County Memorial Court of Honor, any area volunteer fire association, or the Montgomery County K-9 unit.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

