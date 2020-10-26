Larry E. Haynie, 70, Stanton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East, Lincoln, Neb.
Larry Eugene Haynie, the son of Cletis and Norma (Wilson) Haynie, was born Jan. 19, 1950, in Council Bluffs. Larry was raised in Glenwood. He graduated from Glenwood High School in 1968 and attended college at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs. In 1970, Larry served in the Iowa Army National Guard until 1976, when he was honorably discharged.
Larry was united in marriage to Cheryl L. Erickson on June 20, 1971, at Stanton. They made their home in Stanton, and Larry worked a short time with the Iowa Department of Transportation. He also worked as a feed and seed salesperson. In 1979, Larry became a hog procurement buyer in Corning and for 28 years represented Excel, Monfort and ConAgra. He also loved spending time at the farm and raising cattle.
Larry enjoyed visiting with people and attending Stanton Livestock Auctions on Wednesday afternoons. He always had time for his friends at the café and Stanton Service Station, along with helping Danny Rubel. Larry especially loved spending time with and spoiling his grandchildren. He was a member of Mamrelund Lutheran Church, American Legion Ernie Johnson Post #406, both of Stanton, and the Mills-Montgomery County Cattlemen.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Norma Haynie; brother, Timothy Haynie; nephew, Aaron Yardas; niece, Shannelle Haynie; and father- and mother-in-law, Marion and Marjorie Erickson.
Larry is survived by his wife, Cheryl Haynie of Stanton; two sons, Kevin Haynie of Kingfisher, Okla.; and Michael Haynie of Stanton; two grandchildren, Kelby and Adrian; father, Cletis (Marj) Haynie of Red Oak; sisters-in-law, Debra Dunblazier of Glenwood, Carla Yardas of Red Oak, and Deborah Haynie of Shenandoah; and aunt, Geraldine Haynie of Papillion, Neb.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton. Burial will be in Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, with Military Rites by American Legion Ernie Johnson Post #406. Rev. Dr. Eric Kutzli will officiate. Facial covering is required and social distancing is requested.
Memorials may be directed to Mamrelund Lutheran Church or Stanton Fire & Rescue. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.