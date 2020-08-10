LaVon Martha (Brockman) Kudron, 93, Council Bluffs, formerly of Macedonia, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Risen Son Christian Village.

LaVon was born Sept. 3, 1926, in Albion, Neb., the daughter of Edward Frederick and Gretchen Alice (Behrens) Brockman.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and husband, Clarence.

Survivors include her children, Michael Kudron of San Diego, Calif.; George Kudron of Carter Lake; Phillip Kudron of Emerson; Mary Henderson of Macedonia; and Jo Owens of Macedonia; five grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Imogene. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery at Imogene.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel of Red Oak, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.



