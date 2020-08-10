1/
LaVon Martha (Brockman) Kudron
1926 - 2020
LaVon Martha (Brockman) Kudron, 93, Council Bluffs, formerly of Macedonia, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Risen Son Christian Village.
LaVon was born Sept. 3, 1926, in Albion, Neb., the daughter of Edward Frederick and Gretchen Alice (Behrens) Brockman.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and husband, Clarence.
Survivors include her children, Michael Kudron of San Diego, Calif.; George Kudron of Carter Lake; Phillip Kudron of Emerson; Mary Henderson of Macedonia; and Jo Owens of Macedonia; five grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Imogene. Burial will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery at Imogene.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel of Red Oak, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Aug. 10 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
