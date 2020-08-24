Leona Marie Templeton, 97, Red Oak, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home.

Leona was born Oct. 5, 1922, in Page County, the daughter of Oliver Glee "Ollie" and Anna Marie Dorothea "Dora" (Schroeder) Murren. She graduated from Villisca High School in 1940 and was united in marriage to Eldon Lloyd Templeton on March 3, 1941, in Maryville, Mo. Five children were born to this union, Joyce, Betty, Dorothy, Juanita, and Glen.

She worked for families in their homes and took care of the elderly when she was young. After marriage, she was a homemaker and later worked for Union Carbide Battery Company for more than 30 years. She had a passion for gardening, and she found great peace, relaxation, and accomplishment in this. She was especially proud of her sweet potatoes. She also loved fishing. Leona was baptized at Sciola Baptist Church and was a woman of quiet faith, but was a strong believer in her Lord and Savior. She was a very giving person and enjoyed her family and her many friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Ollie and Dora; companion of many years, Dale Bergren; son, Glen Templeton; daughter, Juanita Marshall; sisters, Catherine Calhoon, Wilma Frodsham, Rowena Reed, and Ellen Wardlow Baker; and brothers, John and Oliver Murren.

Survivors include her daughters, Joyce Shoemaker of Red Oak; Betty Wells of Topeka, Kan.; and Dorothy Dille of Shenandoah; 13 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; 29 great-great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; brother, Gene Murren and wife Marlena of Clarinda; son-in-law, Floyd Marshall of Muscatine; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and many friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Red Oak Eagles Lodge or the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



