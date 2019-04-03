Leonard William Rossander was born Feb. 26, 1929 to Peter Leland and Hazel Alice (Weller) Rossander in Montgomery County.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard William Rossander.
Leonard passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lorene; children, Rodger Rossander and Lynn (John) Larson of Stanton; grandchildren, Lynette (Jeff) VanDenEinde, Leanne (Steve) Fluckey, Loren Gray, Lathan (Cheryl) Gray; eight great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Apr. 2, 2019