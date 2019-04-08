Leonard William Rossander was born Feb. 26, 1929, to Peter Leland and Hazel Alice (Weller) Rossander in Montgomery County.
Leonard passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Lorene; children, Rodger Rossander and Lynn Larson of Stanton; grandchildren, Lynette VanDenEinde, Leanne Fluckey, Loren Gray, Lathan Gray; eight great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Apr. 9, 2019