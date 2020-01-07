Leota M. Garrison, 86, Ida Grove, formerly of Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Morningside Rehab & Care Center, Ida Grove.
Leota Mae Garrison, the daughter of Archie and Enid (Conley) Echternach, was born Jan. 19, 1933, at Lewis.
Leota was preceded in death by parents; husband, Charles; and son, Gregory.
Leota is survived by one granddaughter; one grandson; one step-grandson; and one great-grandson.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Emerson Cemetery, Emerson.
Visitation will be on Tuesday at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home from noon until 1:30 p.m. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Jan. 7, 2020