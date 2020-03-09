LeRoy W. Peterson, 92, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
LeRoy William Frederick Peterson, the son of Paul F. and E. Myrtle (Sederburg) Peterson was born Jan. 6, 1928, at Stanton.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mamre Cemetery, Stanton. Rev. Gary Walters will officiate. No viewing or visitation will be held.
Memorials maybe directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 10, 2020