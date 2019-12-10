Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LESLIE MERLE GRISMORE. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Leslie Merle Grismore, 75, Red Oak, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Les was born Aug. 31, 1944, in Allerton, the son of W. Wilson and Cleo Merle (Couchman) Grismore. The family lived many different places before settling in Guthrie Center, where Les graduated in the class of 1964. He then served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war and was stationed in Korea. After his time of service, he moved to Omaha where he worked in construction until moving to Red Oak to work for Lee's Honda dealership. He later worked for Montgomery County Secondary Roads, retiring in 2009. His hobbies included woodworking, hunting, fishing, and helping friends and neighbors in need.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Glenn Trotter; and nephew, Brandon Grismore.

Survivors include his wife, Colleen Grismore of Red Oak; son, Stephen Grismore and wife Laura of Plymouth, Wis.; daughter, Michelle Grismore-Anderson and husband Rod of Emerson; six grandchildren; siblings, Myrna Trotter Engel and husband Robert of Denver, Colo.; Lee Grismore and wife Delores of Red Oak; Jeanette Solberg and husband Gene of Knoxville, Tenn.; Walter Grismore and wife Judy of Omaha; Paulette Kirby and husband James of Rio Rico, Ariz.; and Miles Grismore and wife Mary of Ankeny; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Grace Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

