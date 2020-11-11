Lillian P. (Brown) Freuk, 97, Red Oak, entered into rest on Sept. 24, 2020, near Emerson.

Lillian was born Feb. 16, 1923, in the state of Iowa, the daughter of Burl and Anna Brown.

She is survived by one grandson; and one great-grandson.

Lillian was preceded in death by her son, Larry; and her parents, Anna and Burl Brown.

A celebration of life service will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Essex Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sunday school at Lillian's beloved church, The Church of Nazarene in Red Oak.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



