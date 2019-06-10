Linda Lea McAlpin, 69, Red Oak, passed away June 6, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Linda was born July 22, 1949, in Clarinda, the daughter of Lowell and Mary Rucker.
Preceding her in death were her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Dick; her children, Kim King of Red Oak; Kris Esaias of Gretna, Neb.; Kory Pierson of Oklahoma; V.J. Baker of Kansas; John McAlpin of Red Oak; and Brook McAlpin of Oklahoma; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Red Oak Express on June 11, 2019