Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Sue Southworth, 67, Red Oak, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

Linda was born July 20, 1953, in Red Oak, the daughter of Dale and Carol (Albertson) Watt.

Linda was preceded in death by her father.

Survivors include her mother, Carol Watt of Red Oak.

There will no services held at this time.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store