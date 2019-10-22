Guest Book View Sign Service Information SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak 509 6TH STREET Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2796 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda S. Wollenhaupt, 70, Red Oak, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Accura Healthcare of Stanton.

Linda Sue Wollenhaupt, the daughter of William and Doris (Wynn) Fort was born July 9, 1949, in Red Oak.

Linda was raised in Red Oak. She graduated with the Red Oak High School class of 1967, and then attended cosmetology school in Des Moines. Linda was a beautician for 47 years and loved all her clients. She was an operator and owner of the Beauty Nook in Red Oak for 39 years, along with Sally Ratcliff.

Linda was united in marriage to Lee Wollenhaupt on Aug. 28, 1998, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She enjoyed riding bikes on trails in the Loess Hills, working in the yard, keeping her home meticulous and attending draft horse shows. Linda and Lee loved to travel all over and enjoyed the northwest part of the United States.

She was a lifelong member and very active in the First Christian Church, serving in many positions. During the Christmas holiday, Linda would make her famous candy bar cookies and decorate the whole house, along with making counted cross stitch ornaments for everyone. Linda loved and adored her children and grandchildren. She cherished her time with her grandchildren, spoiling them, and baking monster cookies with them. Linda was committed to Red Oak by helping water flowers around the square and always shopped in Red Oak.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents.

Linda is survived by her husband, Lee Wollenhaupt of Red Oak; son, Ryan Atkinson of Griswold; daughter, Tracy (Shane) Johnson of Stanton; five grandchildren, Brendan and Makayla Atkinson; and Kylee, Madalyn and Carston Johnson; sisters, Trudy (Bryan) Jenkins of Wales; and Vicki (Steve) Norton of Lincoln, Neb.; brother, Jeff (Kelly) Fort of Stanton; step-children, Leanne Samuelson of Ogden; Laura (Todd) Schmitz of Crawfordsville; and Christina (Derek) Marston of Wilder, Idaho; step-grandchildren, Jacob and Matthew Samuelson; Claire and Zach Schmitz; and Andrew, Nathan, Charlotte Marston; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Funeral Service was held Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at First Christian Church, Red Oak. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.

Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church or . Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Linda S. Wollenhaupt, 70, Red Oak, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Accura Healthcare of Stanton.Linda Sue Wollenhaupt, the daughter of William and Doris (Wynn) Fort was born July 9, 1949, in Red Oak.Linda was raised in Red Oak. She graduated with the Red Oak High School class of 1967, and then attended cosmetology school in Des Moines. Linda was a beautician for 47 years and loved all her clients. She was an operator and owner of the Beauty Nook in Red Oak for 39 years, along with Sally Ratcliff.Linda was united in marriage to Lee Wollenhaupt on Aug. 28, 1998, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She enjoyed riding bikes on trails in the Loess Hills, working in the yard, keeping her home meticulous and attending draft horse shows. Linda and Lee loved to travel all over and enjoyed the northwest part of the United States.She was a lifelong member and very active in the First Christian Church, serving in many positions. During the Christmas holiday, Linda would make her famous candy bar cookies and decorate the whole house, along with making counted cross stitch ornaments for everyone. Linda loved and adored her children and grandchildren. She cherished her time with her grandchildren, spoiling them, and baking monster cookies with them. Linda was committed to Red Oak by helping water flowers around the square and always shopped in Red Oak.Linda was preceded in death by her parents.Linda is survived by her husband, Lee Wollenhaupt of Red Oak; son, Ryan Atkinson of Griswold; daughter, Tracy (Shane) Johnson of Stanton; five grandchildren, Brendan and Makayla Atkinson; and Kylee, Madalyn and Carston Johnson; sisters, Trudy (Bryan) Jenkins of Wales; and Vicki (Steve) Norton of Lincoln, Neb.; brother, Jeff (Kelly) Fort of Stanton; step-children, Leanne Samuelson of Ogden; Laura (Todd) Schmitz of Crawfordsville; and Christina (Derek) Marston of Wilder, Idaho; step-grandchildren, Jacob and Matthew Samuelson; Claire and Zach Schmitz; and Andrew, Nathan, Charlotte Marston; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.Funeral Service was held Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at First Christian Church, Red Oak. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church or . Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com. Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Red Oak Express on Oct. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.