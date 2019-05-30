Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Wyoma (Patrick) Dovel. View Sign Service Information SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak 509 6TH STREET Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2796 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda W. Dovel, 85, Red Oak, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, May 20, 2019, in Red Oak.

Linda Wyoma Dovel, the daughter of Charles and Opal (Headley) Patrick, was born July 22, 1933, in Omaha.

Linda was raised in Omaha and graduated from Omaha South High School. She was united in marriage to John L. Dovel on May 8, 1954, in Omaha. They lived in Omaha until 1957, when they made their home in Red Oak. John and Linda purchased Plumb Refrigeration Company and soon changed the name to Dovel Refrigeration, Heating & Air Conditioning. She worked beside John in their business for 50 years. Linda enjoyed quilting and needlepoint. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Red Oak.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John on Sept. 11, 2008; three brothers, Anthony, Oliver and Nathan; two sisters, Hertha Horak and Tresse Tolles and great-grandson, Anthony Appley.

Linda is survived by her four children, Tom (Kimber) Dovel of Omaha, Timothy Dovel of Red Oak, Janice Dovel of Red Oak, and Chris (Darla) Dovel of Red Oak; nine grandchildren, John T. Dovel, Crystal (Miles) Durbin, Darcy Eitzen, Leslie (Austin) Rogers, Jessica (Matt) Boyce, Scott Cisar, Eric (Danielle) Dovel, Sean (Karrie) Dovel and Tyler Dovel; 21 great-grandchildren; and sister, Jody Johnstone of Omaha; sister-in-law, Donna Patrick of Red Oak; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Funeral Mass was held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Red Oak. Burial was at Utterback Cemetery, south of Riverton. Father Lazarus Kirigia officiated.

Visitation with the family was Friday evening, May 24, at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

