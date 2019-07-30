Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Jo (Weston) Lamb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lisa Jo Lamb, 54, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home in Tonganoxie, Kan., after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Lisa was born in Greenfield, on Aug. 31, 1964, and grew up in and around Southwest Iowa. She was the middle daughter of Peggy Weston and the late Walt Weston.

Besides her mother, Lisa leaves behind her fiancé, Kirk Webb of Tonganoxie, Kan.; her daughters, Ashley Parrish (Brian) of Polk City, and Whittney Staton (Cody) of Bedford; her sisters, Lori Oakleaf of Elliott, and Leslie England of Griswold; Kirk's mother, Sharon Webb of Red Oak; and Kirk's sister, Jana Jessen (Rick) of Corning. Lisa also leaves behind three very loved grandchildren, Jace Lamb, Isabelle Staton, and Laney Parrish. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and countless friends.

At Lisa's request, she was cremated and buried with her father at the Grant Cemetery. A Celebration of Life event was held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Elliott Community Building. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition at cancer.org.

