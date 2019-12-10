Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorena Pauline (Sheirbon) Gray. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Celebration of Life 10:30 AM Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lorena Pauline Gray, 87, Emerson, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak.

Lorena was born Jan. 25, 1932, in Braddyville, the daughter of Homer and Beatrice (Martin) Sheirbon. She grew up in in the Braddyville, College Springs, Shenandoah, and Clarinda area. Her namesake was her aunt, Lorena Martin. Aunt Lorena taught Home Economics, and this is where Lorena got her interest, knowledge, and ability of sewing. She also liked to quilt, do alterations, and loved gardening.

She was united in marriage to Robert Gray on Oct. 17, 1949, in Clarinda. They lived many different places before arriving at their current home in Emerson. Lorena was a homemaker for many years, and then went to work for Kerkhoff Implement where her husband, Robert, worked in the parts department. She retired, and that meant there was more time to spend with the grandchildren. She was a wonderful role model with her sweet attitude and kindness. She could never say "No" to anyone who needed a helping hand. Lorena will be loved and missed by many. Lorena was a member of the Emerson United Methodist Church and the Emerson Senior Citizens.

Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter, Charlotte Paulsen; husband, Robert Gray; sister, Carmen Sheirbon Hartman; and brother, Harold Sheirbon.

Survivors include her children, Sandra Gray Mellencamp and husband Dennis of Urbandale, Randall Gray and wife Terri of Emerson, and Kelly Gray Nielsen and husband Troy of Shenandoah; son-in-law, Dwayne Paulsen of Emerson; grandchildren, Brandon Mellencamp and wife Mandi Clark of Urbandale; Amy Mellencamp Hopkins and husband Adam of Earlham; Ann Paulsen of Sioux City; Michael Paulsen and wife Bobbi of Emerson; Drew Nielsen and wife Amy of Shenandoah; Sydney Nielsen Dailey and husband Alex of Jacksonville, N.C.; Jason Gray and Amy Jobe of Council Bluffs; Rachelle Gray Vernon and husband Jason of Bennington, Neb.; Bryan Robert Gray of Harlan; and Erin Petersen and husband Ben of Emerson; great-grandchildren, Logan Samuels of West Des Moines; Tyreik Samuels of North Carolina; Kaleb Samuels of Virginia; Owen and Charlotte Vernon of Bennington, Neb.; Macayla Stoakes of Red Oak; Lexi Bird of Glenwood; Gracie Mellencamp and Breanna Hicks of Rockwell; Kolton Mellencamp of Urbandale; Abby and Caleb Clark of Urbandale; and Lydia and Claire Petersen of Emerson; great-granddaughter, Addie Hicks of Rockwell; sister, Marian Garvin of Storm Lake; sister-in-law, Thelma Stamps of Clarinda; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak. Burial will be in the Emerson, Iowa Cemetery. There will be a time of lunch and fellowship to follow the burial at the Emerson United Methodist Church.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

