Lori D. Hall, 56, Red Oak, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha.
Lori Dee Hall, the daughter of Lloyd and Ilean (Lindberg) Lewis, was born May 18, 1963 at Red Oak.
Lori was preceded in death by her parents.
Lori is survived by her husband, James Hale of Red Oak; a daughter, and three grandchildren.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be held later at Logan National Cemetery, Denver, Colo.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 31, 2020