Lori J. Wagaman, 61, Elkhart, formerly of Villisca, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her daughter's home under hospice care in Clive.
Lori Jene Wagaman, the daughter of Davis and Sharon (Draper) Wagaman was born Oct. 3, 1958, in Denver, Colo.
Lori is survived by her daughter, Jessica Kamerman of Clive; and two grandchildren.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Graveside service was held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Villisca Cemetery, Villisca. The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to St. Croix Hospice or her grandchildren's college fund. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.