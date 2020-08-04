1/
Lori Jene Wagaman
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori J. Wagaman, 61, Elkhart, formerly of Villisca, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her daughter's home under hospice care in Clive.
Lori Jene Wagaman, the daughter of Davis and Sharon (Draper) Wagaman was born Oct. 3, 1958, in Denver, Colo.
Lori is survived by her daughter, Jessica Kamerman of Clive; and two grandchildren.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Graveside service was held Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Villisca Cemetery, Villisca. The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers to St. Croix Hospice or her grandchildren's college fund. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Aug. 4 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak
509 6TH STREET
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2796
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved