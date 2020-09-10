Lorraine L. Williams, 97, Grant, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
She trusted Jesus as her Lord and Savior when 24 years old, and that decision shaped the rest of her life. We will miss her beautiful smile and loving hand.
Lorraine Lucille was born on Oct. 6, 1922, the daughter of Lester Lionel and Flossie Lucille (Jones) Thomas on the family farm in Mills County. She was the oldest of five siblings and not only helped on the farm but also inside helping care for her brothers and sisters. Every morning she got on her pony and herded the cows for milking and also brought the horses into their stalls. Lorraine attended Strahan High School and was an outstanding basketball player; graduating in the class of 1940. Following high school, she attended junior college in Clarinda and later received her teaching certificate from the University of Northern Iowa. Lorraine started her teaching career at a country school outside of Emerson and later Wales Lincoln, north of Red Oak; riding her horse to and from school.
Little did she know that attending a basketball game with a friend at Wales Lincoln would lead to her being introduced to her future husband, Wilbur Robert Williams, who was home on leave from the U.S. Marine Corps. The couple married on April 6, 1947, at the Champion Hill Presbyterian Church, south of Emerson. They lived and farmed near Elliott, Griswold, Emerson, Henderson, finally settling in Adams County near Grant in 1961, when they purchased a farm of their own. Before Wilbur would go milking in the early morning, Lorraine would cook him a hearty breakfast while he read the Bible aloud to her. In addition to raising the children, she also maintained an expansive garden, producing rows upon rows of potatoes and other delicious vegetables in addition to the apples, cherries, plums, pears, and peaches from the orchard. Lorraine shared the fruits of her labor with others and also canned and would freeze a lot for her family to enjoy in the winter.
Lorraine was a woman of unwavering faith, dutiful in serving others, and a passionate protector of her family's Christian principles. She was a member of the Atlantic Christian Women's Club and the Massena Baptist Church, where she was active in teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Lorraine volunteered for the American Sunday School Union, helping organize and put on Vacation Bible Schools at other area churches.
She was the 7th District Director of the Grant Sunshine Federated Garden Club in Grant, which had over 20 clubs throughout southwest Iowa, for several years. Prior to her death, she was the oldest member. Lorraine had a keen eye for the beauty of flowers; from judging arrangements at the Iowa Federated Garden Club Flower shows, to the unique and beautiful arrangements of cut flowers from her yard with which she blessed the altar at church every Sunday.
Lorraine loved music and at one time directed the church choir. Her children will remember that no car ride was complete without singing many songs all together as they drove along. Her ability to capture her thoughts in her countless poems, stories and paintings was a true talent. As a member of the Grant American Legion Auxiliary she served as Chaplain, President and Poppy Chairwoman at various times throughout the years. Lorraine was an active member of the Grant Community Preservationist until she entered the nursing home in 2016.
Lorraine is survived by her children, H. Lee (Jeanie) Williams of Iowa, Jorene Williams of Montana, Sheri (Ralph) Lindbald of South Carolina, and Stephen Williams of Iowa; grandchildren, Chad (Karen) Williams, Heather (Dean) Whyte, Brent (Amy) Williams, Loraena (Joshua) Tuttle, Esther (Tommy) Martin, Robert (Jewel) Lindblad, Timothy (Elizabeth) Lindblad, and Mark Lindblad; great-grandchildren, Josiah (Mackenzie) Williams, Tiffany Williams, Caleb Williams, Heidi Williams, Ethan Williams, Tyrell Williams, Katrina Williams, Vanessa (Ben) Thompson, Justin Whyte, Tyler Whyte, Austin Whyte, Kayla (Issac) Devalois, Michael Williams, Tessa Williams, Ellie Tuttle, Faye Tuttle, Brett Martin, Thomas Martin, Kiara Martin, Alex Martin, Michael Lindblad, Xavier Lindblad, Kimberlyn Lindblad, Madolin Lindblad and Solomon Lindblad; sister, Joanne Glassinger; sister-in-law, Janet Thomas; and many extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Flossie Thomas; husband, Wilbur; parents-in-law, H. Lee and Marcia Bell (Romig) Williams; grandson, David Lindblad; siblings, Joyce (Jack) Thorson, Victor (Marilee) Thomas, and Gordon Lester Thomas; brother-in-law, Ray Glassinger; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Massena Baptist Church in Massena. Burial was in the Grant Cemetery in Grant.
The funeral and graveside service was recorded and is available at rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lorraine's family and her arrangements.