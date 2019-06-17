Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Louis Clinton Farrington, 93, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home in Kalispell, Mont.

Louis was born June 9, 1925, in Henderson, the son of Raymond and Ruth (Fender) Farrington. After his graduation from Henderson High School in 1943, he enlisted in the Army/Air Force, training as a bombadier with a commission of second lieutenant. While awaiting deployment overseas at Langley Field in Virginia, he married Erline Ridgeley.

Upon his discharge from the military, Louis returned home, where he worked with his father in the family bee-keeping business. In 1950, he went to work for Union Carbide Corporation in Red Oak, tending his bees in the daytime and working at Carbide at night. Over the years, Louis usually worked a second and sometimes a third job, driving grain and livestock trucks, operating road maintainance equipment, pumping gas, working as a lineman for the Henderson phone company, and unloading coal cars. He later married Myra Bentley, and together they converted a dairy barn in Red Oak into an apartment house. Upon his retirement in 1980 as head of the shipping department at Union Carbide, he drove a school bus for the Red Oak school system for many years until moving to Kalispell.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Arliss and Jim; and sister Alice McFarlane; son, Richard; and grandson, Tom Templeton.

He is survived by his daughter, Peggy Templeton, and daughter-in-law Michelle

Louis Clinton Farrington, 93, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home in Kalispell, Mont.Louis was born June 9, 1925, in Henderson, the son of Raymond and Ruth (Fender) Farrington. After his graduation from Henderson High School in 1943, he enlisted in the Army/Air Force, training as a bombadier with a commission of second lieutenant. While awaiting deployment overseas at Langley Field in Virginia, he married Erline Ridgeley.Upon his discharge from the military, Louis returned home, where he worked with his father in the family bee-keeping business. In 1950, he went to work for Union Carbide Corporation in Red Oak, tending his bees in the daytime and working at Carbide at night. Over the years, Louis usually worked a second and sometimes a third job, driving grain and livestock trucks, operating road maintainance equipment, pumping gas, working as a lineman for the Henderson phone company, and unloading coal cars. He later married Myra Bentley, and together they converted a dairy barn in Red Oak into an apartment house. Upon his retirement in 1980 as head of the shipping department at Union Carbide, he drove a school bus for the Red Oak school system for many years until moving to Kalispell.He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Arliss and Jim; and sister Alice McFarlane; son, Richard; and grandson, Tom Templeton.He is survived by his daughter, Peggy Templeton, and daughter-in-law Michelle Smith , both of Kalispell; nine grandchildren, Robert Farrington, Angela Poe, Mike Smith, Wendy Maiello, Shannon Pederson, Clinton Farrington, Shellie Hodges, Walker Templeton and Billy Templeton, 21 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandsons. Published in The Red Oak Express on June 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close