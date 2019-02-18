Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lowell Eldon Kerr. View Sign

Lowell E. Kerr, 90, Red Oak, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Accura Healthcare, Stanton.

Lowell Eldon Kerr, the son of Harlan and Loraine (Owen) Kerr, was born Dec. 15, 1928, in Montgomery County. Lowell was raised in Montgomery County and graduated from Villisca High School in 1946. He began farming after high school and continued farming until the late 1970s. Lowell was united in marriage to Shirley Anne Willison on Feb. 22, 1951, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. After he retired from farming, Lowell worked at the Montgomery County Courthouse as a county deputy assessor. He worked at the courthouse from 1980 to 1994. Lowell and Shirley moved from the farm to Red Oak in the fall of 2010, and in the fall of 2015, Lowell moved to Arlington Place.

Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley on Jan. 25, 2019; and brother, Wayne Kerr.

Lowell is survived by his four daughters and their spouses, Sheryl and Mike Robertson of Bend, Ore.; Conni and Stephen Reichert of Las Vegas, N.M., Kathy and Kim Jamison of Briarcliff, Texas; and Merri Sorden and companion Russ Wood of Creston; eight grandchildren, Dane (Michelle) Robertson, Conor (Crystal) Reichert, Collin (Michelle) Reichert, Catalina Reichert, Kane (Kristina) Jamison, Kimina Jamison, Maclaine Sorden and Candace Sorden; seven great-grandchildren, Hunter and Walker Robertson, Eli, Lily and Malia Reichert, Ossian Jamison and Zuri Reichert; and brother-in-law, Franklin Howard Willison of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; other relatives and friends.

May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Funeral Service was held Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Burial was in Memorial Cemetery, Mortons Mill. Dr. William Artherholt officiated.

Memorials are suggested to Villisca Fire & Rescue or Faith Community Church. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Lowell E. Kerr, 90, Red Oak, passed away Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Accura Healthcare, Stanton.Lowell Eldon Kerr, the son of Harlan and Loraine (Owen) Kerr, was born Dec. 15, 1928, in Montgomery County. Lowell was raised in Montgomery County and graduated from Villisca High School in 1946. He began farming after high school and continued farming until the late 1970s. Lowell was united in marriage to Shirley Anne Willison on Feb. 22, 1951, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. After he retired from farming, Lowell worked at the Montgomery County Courthouse as a county deputy assessor. He worked at the courthouse from 1980 to 1994. Lowell and Shirley moved from the farm to Red Oak in the fall of 2010, and in the fall of 2015, Lowell moved to Arlington Place.Lowell was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley on Jan. 25, 2019; and brother, Wayne Kerr.Lowell is survived by his four daughters and their spouses, Sheryl and Mike Robertson of Bend, Ore.; Conni and Stephen Reichert of Las Vegas, N.M., Kathy and Kim Jamison of Briarcliff, Texas; and Merri Sorden and companion Russ Wood of Creston; eight grandchildren, Dane (Michelle) Robertson, Conor (Crystal) Reichert, Collin (Michelle) Reichert, Catalina Reichert, Kane (Kristina) Jamison, Kimina Jamison, Maclaine Sorden and Candace Sorden; seven great-grandchildren, Hunter and Walker Robertson, Eli, Lily and Malia Reichert, Ossian Jamison and Zuri Reichert; and brother-in-law, Franklin Howard Willison of San Luis Obispo, Calif.; other relatives and friends.May God bless his memory and give strength to those who mourn.Funeral Service was held Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Burial was in Memorial Cemetery, Mortons Mill. Dr. William Artherholt officiated.Memorials are suggested to Villisca Fire & Rescue or Faith Community Church. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com. Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak

509 6TH STREET

Red Oak , IA 51566

712-623-2796 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Red Oak Express on Feb. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close