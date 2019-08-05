Lucile Bernice Denning, 95, Red Oak, formerly of Central City, Neb., died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Arlington Place of Red Oak.
Lucile was born Dec. 18, 1923, to Sherman and Aletha (Standley) Henriksen in Lincoln, Neb.
Lucile was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Norman.
Lucile is survived by her five children, Galen Denning, Coweta, Okla.; Leslie Denning, Central City; Barry Denning, Central City; Laurie Peterson, Stanton; and Janet Mohrmann, Dardenne Prairie, Mo.; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was held Aug. 5, at Roper and Sons Funeral Home. Burial was in Lincoln Memorial Park, 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln.
Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Christian High School, 1847 Inskip Ave, Central City, NE 68826.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at roperandsons.com.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Aug. 6, 2019