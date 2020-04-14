Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille (Frost) Coykendall. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille Coykendall, 99, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

Lucille was born Aug. 25, 1920, in Mt.Ayr, the daughter of Lee and Minnie (Clemons) Frost. She was raised in the Taylor and Ringgold County area and graduated from Mt. Ayr High School.

Lucille was united in marriage to Clarence "Bud" Coykendall on April 9, 1939, in Shenandoah. They made their home in Clarinda, where Lucille worked for the ASC Office, the telephone company, and the county superintendent's office. They moved to Red Oak in 1956. Lucille worked for many years at Bell Telephone, retiring in 1982. She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church, where she served in many capacities. She was a 50-year member of Order of Eastern Star, serving as Past Matron. Lucille also was a member of the Mother's Club and the Telephone Pioneers. Lucille's hobbies included fishing, camping, spending time with her family, and playing cards as an avid Bridge player.

Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter, Linda Curry; husband, Bud Coykendall; grandson, Michael Neal Curry; great-grandchildren, Mercedes Skye Akers and Camryn Elizabeth Davidson; son-in-law, Ted Barten; and grandson-in-law, Jeff Davidson.

Survivors include her daughter, Donna Barten of Sheridan, Wyo.; son-in-law, Neal Curry and wife Karen of Grant; grandchildren, Scott Barten and fiancée Elania Winters of Story, Wyo.; Chris Evans and husband Kevin of Havasu City, Ariz.; Julie Davidson of Sheridan, Wyo.; and Angi Akers and husband Gary of Grant; many great- and great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will take place at a later date, with burial of the cremated remains to be in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Lucille Coykendall, 99, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.Lucille was born Aug. 25, 1920, in Mt.Ayr, the daughter of Lee and Minnie (Clemons) Frost. She was raised in the Taylor and Ringgold County area and graduated from Mt. Ayr High School.Lucille was united in marriage to Clarence "Bud" Coykendall on April 9, 1939, in Shenandoah. They made their home in Clarinda, where Lucille worked for the ASC Office, the telephone company, and the county superintendent's office. They moved to Red Oak in 1956. Lucille worked for many years at Bell Telephone, retiring in 1982. She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church, where she served in many capacities. She was a 50-year member of Order of Eastern Star, serving as Past Matron. Lucille also was a member of the Mother's Club and the Telephone Pioneers. Lucille's hobbies included fishing, camping, spending time with her family, and playing cards as an avid Bridge player.Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter, Linda Curry; husband, Bud Coykendall; grandson, Michael Neal Curry; great-grandchildren, Mercedes Skye Akers and Camryn Elizabeth Davidson; son-in-law, Ted Barten; and grandson-in-law, Jeff Davidson.Survivors include her daughter, Donna Barten of Sheridan, Wyo.; son-in-law, Neal Curry and wife Karen of Grant; grandchildren, Scott Barten and fiancée Elania Winters of Story, Wyo.; Chris Evans and husband Kevin of Havasu City, Ariz.; Julie Davidson of Sheridan, Wyo.; and Angi Akers and husband Gary of Grant; many great- and great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.A celebration of life service will take place at a later date, with burial of the cremated remains to be in the Evergreen Cemetery.Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Red Oak Express on Apr. 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close