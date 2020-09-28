Lucille Coykendall, 99, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

Lucille was born Aug. 25, 1920, in Mt. Ayr, the daughter of Lee and Minnie (Clemons) Frost. She was raised in the Ringgold County area, where she graduated high school.

Lucille was united in marriage to Clarence "Bud" Coykendall on April 9, 1939, in Shenandoah. They made their home in Clarinda and moved to Red Oak in 1956. Lucille worked for many years at Bell Telephone, where she retired. She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church, where she served in many capacities, and was a longtime active member of Order of Eastern Star. Lucille's hobbies included fishing, camping, and spending time with her family.

Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter, Linda Curry; husband, Bud Coykendall; great-grandchildren, Mercedes Skye Akers and Camryn Elizabeth Davidson; son-in-law, Ted Barten; and grandson-in-law, Jeff Davidson.

Survivors include her daughter, Donna Barten of Sheridan, Wyo.; son-in-law, Neal Curry and wife Karen of Grant; grandchildren, Scott Barten and fiancée Elania Winters of Story, Wyo.; Chris Evans and husband Kevin of Havasu City, Ariz.; Julie Davidson of Sheridan, Wyo.; and Angi Akers and husband Gary of Grant; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Social distancing and masks are encouraged.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store