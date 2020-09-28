1/1
Lucille (Frost) Coykendall
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Coykendall, 99, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Lucille was born Aug. 25, 1920, in Mt. Ayr, the daughter of Lee and Minnie (Clemons) Frost. She was raised in the Ringgold County area, where she graduated high school.
Lucille was united in marriage to Clarence "Bud" Coykendall on April 9, 1939, in Shenandoah. They made their home in Clarinda and moved to Red Oak in 1956. Lucille worked for many years at Bell Telephone, where she retired. She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church, where she served in many capacities, and was a longtime active member of Order of Eastern Star. Lucille's hobbies included fishing, camping, and spending time with her family.
Preceding her in death were her parents; daughter, Linda Curry; husband, Bud Coykendall; great-grandchildren, Mercedes Skye Akers and Camryn Elizabeth Davidson; son-in-law, Ted Barten; and grandson-in-law, Jeff Davidson.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Barten of Sheridan, Wyo.; son-in-law, Neal Curry and wife Karen of Grant; grandchildren, Scott Barten and fiancée Elania Winters of Story, Wyo.; Chris Evans and husband Kevin of Havasu City, Ariz.; Julie Davidson of Sheridan, Wyo.; and Angi Akers and husband Gary of Grant; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Social distancing and masks are encouraged.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Red Oak Express from Sep. 28 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel
410 N 6th St
Red Oak, IA 51566
712-623-2525
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved