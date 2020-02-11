Lucille Jean Ranniger, 97, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Manning Senior Living in Manning.
Lucille was born June 17, 1922, at Stanton, the daughter of Ray and Edla (Peterson) Veseen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Joseph Thomas and Wayne Ranniger; and stepson, James Ranniger.
Lucille is survived by her son, Jerry Thomas of Sunrise Beach, Mo.; two granddaughters; step-children, Carol Lally of Denison, William Ranniger of Manning, Gaylin Ranniger of Manning, and Royce Ranniger of Sioux City.
Funeral service was Monday, Feb. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning, with burial at Mamre Cemetery in Stanton. Rev. Robert Riggert officiated.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Feb. 11, 2020