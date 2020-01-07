Lyle Max Terry, 72, Red Oak, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Lyle was born July 29, 1947, in Jameson, Mo., the son of Donald James and Wilma Mae (Hockman) Terry.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and one grandson.
Survivors include his wife, Patty Terry of Red Oak; his children, Troy Terry of Red Oak; Donna Martin of New Sharon; and Marsha Terry of Red Oak; step-sons, James Bentson of Red Oak, and Jeremy Bentson of Red Oak; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. Memorials are suggested to the family.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Jan. 7, 2020