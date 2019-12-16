Lynne Russell, 67, Red Oak, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak.
Lynne Irene Russell, the daughter of Paul and Lila (Sederburg) Russell, was born Oct. 7, 1952, at Ft. Monmouth, N.J. She was raised in Red Oak and graduated in 1970 from Red Oak High School. The family moved to a farm near Morton Mills later. Lynne worked for the LRC and Murphy Calendar Company. She was a very talented artist with her drawings and paintings on various materials: ostrich eggs, wood, canvas and even flooring materials and drawings. She also painted many pictures for people. Lynne loved horses and gardening. She was a past member of the Strand Lutheran Church. Lynne became a resident of Red Oak Good Samaritan Society in December of 2016.
Lynne was preceded in death by her mother, Lila Russell.
Lynne is survived by her father, Paul Russell of Red Oak; brothers, Miles (Teresa) Russell of Red Oak, and Alan (Beth) Russell of Red Oak; nieces and nephews, Michelle (Rick) Sander of Ankeny; Danielle (Luke) Smith of Loveland, Colo.; Justin (Amanda) Russell of Stanton; and Aaron Russell of Stanton; three great-nephews, Nolan and Austin Sander and Oliver Russell; other relatives and friends.
May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.
Graveside Service was held Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Mamre Cemetery, Stanton. Rev. Jennifer Yeske officiated.
A memorial is being established in Lynne's name. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on Dec. 17, 2019