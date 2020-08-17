1/
Malachi Baucom
2020 - 2020
Malachi Baucom, two months, of Red Oak, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Malachi was born May 25, 2020, the son of Tyler Baucom and Chelsey Jackson, and the brother of Jaxon Baucom.
Malachi is the grandson of Steven Baucom, Jr., and wife Susan of Red Oak; Christopher Jackson, Jr., of Oregon; Jenny Puser of Missouri; and Violet Marie Germany and husband Orville of Arkansas; great-grandson of Steven Baucom, Sr., and Donella Baucom of Emerson; Dennis and Debby Van-Scoy of Red Oak; and Volley Roger Teel of Arkansas; many aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Faith Community Church in Red Oak.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Aug. 17 to Aug. 25, 2020.
