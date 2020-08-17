Marcia Ann Newcomb LeRette, 83, Red Oak, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Neb.

Marcia was born Oct. 30, 1936, in Scituate, Mass., the daughter of Augustus L. and Ruth E. (Shea) Newcomb. Marcia was raised in Scituate and graduated from Scituate High School in 1955, where she participated in school plays, photography club, and cheerleading. She then graduated from Wilfred Academy of Hairdressing in Boston and took her first job at the Beauty Nook in Scituate Harbor.

Marcia met Richard LeRette in the spring of 1958, in Scituate, where he was stationed with the U.S. Air Force and working a part time job at a local gas station. Marcia liked to tell the story of how her girlfriends saw "this guy" working at the gas station. Marcia went down and bought 50 cents worth of gasoline. It was all over at that point. Marcia and Richard were married on Nov. 30, 1958. They moved to Red Oak after Richard was discharged from the U.S. Air Force. Over the years, Marcia worked at Fountain Square Pharmacy, The Boutique, National Medical Supply Company, and the Red Coach Inn.

Marcia was known by her children as the "Eveready Bunny" because of her outgoing and energetic nature. Even in her later years, she just kept on moving and not slowing down despite ailments. She always seemed to be the life of the party!

Throughout the years, Marcia had many hobbies including bowling, reading, word search puzzles, finishing ceramics, doing crafts, making Christmas wreaths, doing adult coloring books, spending time with her children and grandchildren, and after much hesitation, she enjoyed using her I Pad and Facebook.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Richard; brothers, Wayne, Bobby, and Teddy Newcomb; sister, Emily Nagle; daughter-in-law, Sara LeRette; brothers-in-law, Shorty Palmer, Albert Selser, and Ed Spangenberg; and sister-in-law, Janice Palmer.

Survivors include sons, Kevin LeRette and wife Karen of Tampa, Fla.; Kent LeRette of Red Oak; Scott LeRette and wife Teresa of Papillion, Neb.; and Brian LeRette and wife Dawn of Red Oak; grandchildren, Arron LeRette of Red Oak; Makayla LeRette of Red Oak; Matthew LeRette of Vero Beach, Fla.; Jack LeRette of Blacksburg, Va.; Grace LeRette of Ames; Austin LeRette of Papillion, Neb.; Logan LeRette of Papillion, Neb. and Joshua LeRette of Red Oak; sister, Charlene Ketterer and husband Jack of Plymouth, Mass.; brother, Buddy Newcomb and wife Virginia of Marshfield, Mass.; sisters-in-law, Nancy Newcomb of Yarmouth, Mass.; Marilynn Newcomb of Whitman, Mass.; Joyce Spangenberg of Red Oak; Joan Selser of Red Oak; and Judy Boeger and Ed of Mesa, Ariz.; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a community of friends.

Graveside funeral services for Marcia LeRette will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. There will be an open visitation from noon to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak.

Face masks and social distancing are recommended.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store