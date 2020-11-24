Margaret K. Long, 72, Primghar, Iowa formerly of Red Oak, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020, at the Primghar Rehab and Care Center, Primghar.
Margaret Kathryn Long, the daughter of Vernon and Ermabeth (Smoley) Long, was born Nov. 29, 1947, at Red Oak.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents.
A private burial will take place in the Grant Cemetery, Grant.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com.
Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.