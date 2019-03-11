Margaret Louise "Maggie" Renn, 71, Red Oak, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.

Maggie was born Sept. 19, 1947, in Red Oak, the daughter of Lyle Edward and Mary Louise (Umphreys) Armstrong.

Preceding her in death were her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Ralph Renn of Red Oak; daughters: Amy Akers of Red Oak, and Kelley Kinser of Elliott; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family or the .

