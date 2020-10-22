Margaret Mae Marcusson Cozad, 92, Red Oak, peacefully passed from her earthly life on Oct. 14, 2020.

Margaret was a dedicated wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma, first and foremost. She treasured her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, embracing every moment she could spend with them. If worry is a measure of love, few families have been loved more than the family of Grandma Margaret.

Margaret Cozad was born on Nov. 22, 1927, in Woodland Township in Decatur County, to Clyde "Kenny" and Goldeane "Goldie" (Perkins) Marcusson. She was the middle child of three. Margaret's family moved to Red Oak about the time Margaret was starting school. While growing up, she enjoyed church youth activities and roller skating. Margaret graduated from Red Oak High School in 1945.

She was united in marriage to William (Bill) Cozad on Aug. 6, 1947, when they eloped to Hiawatha, Kan. Margaret and Bill raised two daughters, Christine (Chris) and Rebecca (Becky). Margaret was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Red Oak, serving many years as Cradle Roll Secretary and later spreading love and compassion with her greeting card ministry. Grandma Margaret had a culinary flair -- bunny-shaped peanut butter sandwiches, flower-decorated deviled eggs, and graduation diploma sandwiches. She was a willing volunteer driver for family and friends needing a ride. Margaret had an infectious laugh which made those around her feel at ease, and everyone who stopped by her apartment at Acorn Acres enjoyed the menagerie of solar dancers in the window. Above all, Margaret was a kind and gentle woman. She cared for all of God's creatures -- dogs, cats, squirrels, birds, children -- none went without a treat.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; daughter, Chris Miller; brother, Luverne Marcusson and his wife, Josephine Woods Marcusson; and sister, Darlene Marcusson Christensen and her husband Floyd Christensen; sister-in-law, Mildred "Mid" Cozad Marsden and her husband Ray; and brother-in-law, Orville Fast.

She is survived by her daughter, Becky (Brent) Heeren of Toledo, Iowa; son-in-law, Jim Miller of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Mike Miller, Ryan (Jennifer) Miller, all from Council Bluffs; Amanda Heeren of Denver, Colo.; Alisha (Justin) Natvig of Prior Lake, Minn.; Tyler Heeren of Marshalltown; and Tessa Heeren of Iowa City; five great-grandchildren, Kaleb Brown of Leesburg, Ga.; Royal Miller of Council Bluffs; Stella, Oliver and Hazel Natvig of Prior Lake, Minn.; two step-great-grandchildren, Brayden Johnson of Red Oak and Caydence Johnson of Council Bluffs; sister-in-law, Peg Cozad Fast of Villisca; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery. There will be open visitation at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be given to the Salvation Army.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



