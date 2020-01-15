Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marijo Ellen (Stattler) Strong. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Marijo Ellen Strong, 69, Henderson, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.

Marijo was born Jan. 22, 1950, in Omaha, the daughter of Merrell and Lorene (Hayes) Stattler. She was raised in the Council Bluffs area and was united in marriage to Melvin Strong on August 27, 1965, in Maryville, Mo.

They lived in many different places throughout the area until settling in Henderson 45 years ago. Marijo was a homemaker who enjoyed her family, reading, sewing, watching TV and coloring.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and sisters, Carma Austin and Suzanne Balek. Survivors include her husband, Melvin Strong of Henderson; daughters, Charlene Telschow and husband Bob, and Sabrina Eberly and husband Kevin, all of Red Oak; grandchildren, Austyn Telschow and wife Rachel, Bradey Telschow, Devyn Telschow, Abigail Eberly, Natalie Eberly, and Zane Eberly, all of Red Oak; great-grandchildren, Landyn, Logan, and Emma Telschow; brothers, Keith Stattler of Bellevue, Neb.; Vernon Stattler and wife Beverly of Rhode Island; Michael Stattler and wife Lila of Kearney, Neb.; and Bill Stattler and wife Debra of Beaver Lake, Neb.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kenneth Strong of Council Bluffs; Lavonne Tunnell and husband Larry of Oakland; and Marvin Strong of Avoca; and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial visitation was held Friday, Jan. 10. 2020, at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Diabetes Association.

