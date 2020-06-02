Marilyn D. (Fuller) Carlson
1933 - 2020
Marilyn D. Carlson, 86, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Marilyn was born June 10, 1933, to Loren and Elva (Darrah) Fuller in Corning. She was the second oldest child of four children (Wayne, Marilyn, Marvin, and David). Marilyn graduated high school from Corning and then attended Iowa Teachers College (UNI) and received her teaching degree.
On Feb. 21, 1960, she married Merlin Carlson at Corning Methodist Church and then established their home/farm in Nodaway. On Nov. 27, 1963, their son, Shawn, was born.
Marilyn taught elementary physical education and junior high science and was well known as a driver's education instructor. She was active with Brooks Methodist Church and a member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed antique collecting by going to auctions and sales. She always stayed physically active by pursuing her love of bowling in winter and golf in summer. She won multiple city championships and even had a couple holes-in-one.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and brother Marvin.
She is survived by Merlin, her husband of 60 years; son, Shawn (Kris) Carlson of Salina, Kan.; grandchildren, Brooke (Bryce) Taylor and Tyler (McKayla) Carlson, both of Overland Park, Kan.; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Zayne and Blake Carlson; brothers, Wayne (Evelyn) Fuller, David (Barb) Fuller and sister-in-law Erma Fuller, along with many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Published in The Red Oak Express from Jun. 2 to Jun. 9, 2020.
