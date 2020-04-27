Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Lois (Lloyd) Crowell. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Lois Crowell, 87, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Marilyn was born Jan. 27, 1933, in Red Oak, the daughter of Russell and Lois (Marsh) Lloyd. She was raised in Red Oak, graduating from Red Oak Community High School in 1950. She then attended Jennie Edmundson Nursing School, graduating in 1953.

Marilyn was united in marriage to Clifton "Cliff" Crowell on Sept. 12, 1953, in Red Oak. After their marriage, they lived in Council Bluffs and Harlan before moving back to Red Oak in 1956. Marilyn worked at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital for 50 years, retiring in 2016. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church and Altrusa International. She was also a former active member of the Jaycee Jaynes. Marilyn was an avid reader, enjoyed baking, cooking, taking trips to Estes Park, Colorado, and spending time with her beloved family.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Cliff on Jan. 19, 2001; and sister-in-law, Corrine Krabbe.

Survivors include her daughters, Bette Thornburg and husband Tom of Marion, and Holly Crowell of Red Oak; grandchildren, Brian Thornburg and wife Abby of Marion, and Amanda Thorp and husband Nic of Marion; great-grandchildren, Milo Thornburg and Kellen, Reece, and Berkley Thorp; brother-in-law, Fred Krabbe of Plainfield, Ill.; niece, Criss Spinola and husband Alex of Naperville, Ill.; special friend, Linda Olsen of Red Oak; and many other relatives and friends.

A private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. A celebration of life with the public will be held at a later date. There will be open viewing at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel on Monday, April 27, 2020, from noon until 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church or the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, we will be following CDC guidelines and the emergency proclamation from our governor in allowing only 10 people in our facility at any one time with social distancing. We appreciate your understanding of this situation.

