Marion Lee Haas, 76, Red Oak, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.Marion was born Sept. 17, 1942, in Red Oak, the son of Lester and Grace (Walker) Haas.Preceding him in death were his parents.Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Haas of Red Oak; and son, Scott Haas of Lincoln, Neb.A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel. Burial of the cremated remains will take place in the Frankfort Township Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family.Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Red Oak Express on June 11, 2019

