Marjorie Arlene Haynie, 87 of Red Oak, formerly of Glenwood and Malvern, entered into rest Nov. 16, 2020, at her home in Red Oak.

Marjorie was born Nov. 7, 1933, in Glenwood, to Ferdinand Hans and Anna Marguerite (Fisher) Hopp.

Preceding Marj in death were her parents; and step-sons, Timothy Haynie and Larry Haynie.

Survivors include her husband, Cletis Haynie of Red Oak; sons, Mark Jacobsen and Steven Jacobsen of Glenwood; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were private. Interment was in Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood. A memorial fund has been established.

Peterson Mortuary of Glenwood is in charge of arrangements.



