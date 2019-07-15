Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Jean (Rea) Stilley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marjorie Jean Stilley, 99, formerly of Red Oak, passed away June 26, 2019, at her home in Des Moines.

Marjorie was born July 27, 1919, near Farragut, to Maurice and Lena Rea. She was a 1936 graduate of Farragut High School and later attended Chillicothe Business School in Chillicothe, Mo. While still at Chillicothe, Marjorie was recruited by the U.S. Government to work at the newly constructed Pentagon in Washington, D.C. shortly after Pearl Harbor.

Marjorie married Clarence Edward Stilley of Shenandoah on May 9, 1943. Their first home was in West Lafayette, Ind., where Clarence was stationed in the Navy before being deployed overseas to the Pacific. After World War II, they returned to Shenandoah where they lived until 1953, before moving to Red Oak. Marjorie worked at the Thomas D. Murphy Company in Red Oak for a number of years and was a member of the First United Methodist Church. In 1989, Marjorie and Clarence moved to Des Moines to be near their three younger children and grandson.

Her family always came first. Marjorie was blessed with a wry sense of humor and enjoyed being with her close friends in Red Oak. She also liked to read, play the piano and listen to music. She loved being outdoors to observe nature, watching spectator sports, and being with the family dogs.

Marjorie is survived by her four children, son, Ed and wife Betty of Kansas City, Kan.; son, Richard of Omaha, Neb.; son, Charles and wife Evelyn Griffith; daughter, Jeanne; and former daughter-in-law Diane; all of Des Moines; grandson, Tyler and wife Tracey, and their three children, Sophia, Colin, and Charles of Western Springs, Ill.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, six days after their 50th anniversary. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers, Warren, Harold, Gerald, Donald, their spouses, and several of their children.

A private graveside service for the family will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak on July 27, 2019, to honor Marjorie on what would have been her 100th birthday.

