Funeral Services for Marjorie Mellott, age 91, of Bedford, who passed away August 21, 2019, will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 10 AM at the Cummings Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the funeral home from 2-4 PM. Interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Bedford. Memorials may be directed to the Bedford United Methodist Church or PEO Chapter CU. Cummings Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements of Mrs. Mellott. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at

Marjorie Ila McKinney Mellott was born January 16, 1928 on the family homestead, in Mills County, Iowa, to Willard Floyd McKinney and Veva Gladys (Skank) McKinney.

In 1946 she was united in marriage to Francis Boyd Mellott. They shared 71 happy years together. To this union was born four children.

Marjorie was a home maker until the early 70's. She received her LPN license and worked as a nurse at Bedford Nursing Home. Marjorie then went on to get her RN degree and worked for the Bedford Community School District until 1984. Receiving her Nurse Practitioner Degree, Marge worked for Planned Parenthood until 2001 when she retired. Marjorie was a member of the Bedford United Methodist Church, PEO Chapter CU, Bedford Lioness, leader of 4-H clubs and held secretarial positions with the winter park and church board. Boyd and Marjorie enjoyed wintering in Texas for 24 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd, her parents, her brother, Robert, her sister, Dorothy.

Marjorie is survived by her children Catherine (Russ) Bohm of Pleasant Valley, MO, Kevin (Susan) Mellott of Hillsboro, OR, Chris (Jim) Lawson of Krum, TX, and Stephanie (Don) Shields of Maryville, MO; grandchildren Tammy (Roger) Weeks, Nick Moffet, Nichole Tufte, Michael (Andrea) Mellott, Jeremy DeVoe, Beth DeVoe, Dakota Shields, and Derrick Shields; great-grandchildren Kyle (Brielle) Barton, Cory Barton, Justin Mellott, Hayden DeVoe, Patrick Mellott, Briley Samples, Myles DeVoe, Legend Vaughn, and Leila Vaughn.

Marjorie will be sadly missed by those who loved her.

