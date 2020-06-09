Mark Maley, 52, Red Oak, entered into peace Friday, May 29, 2020, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Red Oak.
Mark Ray Maley was born in Clarinda, the son of Charles Maley and Connie (Thurman) Maley. He grew up in Clarinda and graduated from Clarinda High School with the class of 1986. Mark was united in marriage July 19, 2008, to Lisa Hankins in Corning. Mark then became the proud step-father of her three daughters, Cynthia, Samantha, and Carson. Mark was a longtime resident of Red Oak.
After graduating from high school, Mark went to Universal Technical Institute to become a licensed automotive technician. Upon finishing his schooling, Mark worked in a couple of automotive shops in the Omaha area. In the early '90s Mark and his brother, Gary, opened a family business known as Maley's Automotive.
Over the years, Mark had a variety of hobbies. In his younger years, Mark enjoyed stock car racing with his family. He had a passion for the outdoors at a young age. Mark started out in youth Boy Scouts, which led him to volunteering as an assistant troop leader for Boy Scouts of America in part of his adult life. Mark was an avid pheasant hunter over the years and took pride in his bird dog, Cooper. Over the summers, Mark enjoyed boating and camping with his family and friends. One of his favorite places to travel during the summer was Lake Okoboji.
Preceding Mark in death was his father, Charles Maley; paternal and maternal grandparents; older brother, David Maley; nieces, Ashley and Brooke Maley; and infant grandson, Elliott Poe.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 12 years, Lisa Maley; step-daughters, Cynthia Hankins, Samantha Hankins, and Carson Poe; grandchildren, Riggins and Tatum; brother, Gary Maley; mother, Connie Maley; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Graveside memorial services were held Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Clarinda Cemetery with Pastor Marcia Cline officiating.
Memorials may be given in his name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life.'
