Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Joan (Borland) Yates. View Sign Service Information SELLERGREN LINDELL DEMARCE FUNERAL HOME - Red Oak 509 6TH STREET Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2796 Graveside service 11:00 AM Rose Hill Cemetery Shenandoah , IA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martha J. Yates, 89, Red Oak, formerly of Shenandoah, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak.

Martha Joan Yates, the daughter of Jay and Ferne (Spaulding) Borland, was born August 4, 1930, in Shenandoah. Martha graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1948, and then worked several years for KMA. She was united in marriage to William Yates. Martha moved to Omaha, Neb., and began working for Southwest Bank of Omaha. After a number of years, she moved to their drive-up location on Frederick Street and managed this location until her retirement in 1998. Martha moved back to Shenandoah after retirement, and in November of 2015 to the Red Oak Good Samaritan Society to be closer to family. Martha's "circle" was her family. She lovingly visited and cared for her parents every weekend. She shared her love with her niece and nephews and their children who were very special and close to her. Martha was a member of the First Christian Church in Shenandoah and Daughters of American Revolution.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jeane McCrary and husband, Mac; and great-nephew, Ryan McCrary.

Martha is survived by her niece, Martha "Marty" Barnett and husband Larry of Red Oak; nephews, Daniel McCrary of Grosse Point, Mich.; and Jon McCrary and wife Heidi of Kalamazoo, Mich.; great-nieces and -nephews: Misty (Gary) Schwartz, Mendy (Steve) Hayes, Megan (Dan) Hylok, Anna (Theo) McCrary-Moran, Tyler McCrary and Phillip McCrary; several great-great-nieces and -nephews, other relatives and friends.

May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.

Graveside Service were held Friday, March 20, 2020, at Veterans Memorial Chapel Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah.

Memorials may be directed to the Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at

Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Martha J. Yates, 89, Red Oak, formerly of Shenandoah, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak.Martha Joan Yates, the daughter of Jay and Ferne (Spaulding) Borland, was born August 4, 1930, in Shenandoah. Martha graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1948, and then worked several years for KMA. She was united in marriage to William Yates. Martha moved to Omaha, Neb., and began working for Southwest Bank of Omaha. After a number of years, she moved to their drive-up location on Frederick Street and managed this location until her retirement in 1998. Martha moved back to Shenandoah after retirement, and in November of 2015 to the Red Oak Good Samaritan Society to be closer to family. Martha's "circle" was her family. She lovingly visited and cared for her parents every weekend. She shared her love with her niece and nephews and their children who were very special and close to her. Martha was a member of the First Christian Church in Shenandoah and Daughters of American Revolution.Martha was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jeane McCrary and husband, Mac; and great-nephew, Ryan McCrary.Martha is survived by her niece, Martha "Marty" Barnett and husband Larry of Red Oak; nephews, Daniel McCrary of Grosse Point, Mich.; and Jon McCrary and wife Heidi of Kalamazoo, Mich.; great-nieces and -nephews: Misty (Gary) Schwartz, Mendy (Steve) Hayes, Megan (Dan) Hylok, Anna (Theo) McCrary-Moran, Tyler McCrary and Phillip McCrary; several great-great-nieces and -nephews, other relatives and friends.May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn.Graveside Service were held Friday, March 20, 2020, at Veterans Memorial Chapel Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah.Memorials may be directed to the Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at sldfuneralhome.com. Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Red Oak Express on Mar. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Red Oak Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close