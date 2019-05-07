Martha Pauline Baird, 101, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society.
Martha was born May 8, 1917, in Lucas County, the daughter of C.F. and Vera (Hulbert) Stephens. She graduated from the Clarinda High School. Martha was united in marriage to Harold Baird on Aug. 31, 1938, in Davis City.
Martha has lived in Red Oak since 1973. She was a homemaker and worked at the school as a cook as well as other part-time jobs. She was a longtime member of the Red Oak Presbyterian Church, where she served as Sunday school teacher, elder, custodian, and was a member of the Church Circle. Martha loved to cook and bake, especially Christmas goodies. She was also a gifted seamstress and loved to crochet.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Harold Baird on Oct. 6, 2009; infant son, Darwin Keith; and sons, James Baird and Richard "Dick" Baird.
Survivors include her son, Donald Baird and wife Donna of Arvada, Colo.; daughters-in-law, Bernice Baird of Comanche, Texas; and Debbie Anderson of Red Oak; grandchildren, Teresa Baird of Comanche, Texas; Stephanie Christianson and husband Brad of Littleton, Colo.; and Amanda Saiz of Ft. Collins, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Justin, Katie, Lindsey, Andrew, Ashley, Jordan, Corey, Christian, Kayden, and Taylor; nine great-great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside funeral services were held Monday, May 6, 2019, at Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak. Memorials are suggested to the Good Samaritan Society.
Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Red Oak Express on May 7, 2019