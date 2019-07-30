Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elaine (Flotho) Sederburg. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elaine (Flotho) Sederburg, 83, Red Oak, passed away July 23, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Red Oak.

Mary was born Dec. 12, 1935, in Fort Morgan, Colo., the daughter of Carl and Margaret (Notwehr) Flotho. Mary attended Iowa Western Community College in Clarinda and received her Licensed Practical Nursing diploma. On April 4, 1975, Mary and Gerald were united in marriage in Sidney. They made their home in Red Oak. Mary worked at the Clarinda Hospital, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital and retired from the Good Samaritan Society.

Following Mary's retirement, Mary enjoyed fellowship with the Red Hat Ladies and the Monday Club. Mary enjoyed volunteering with the hospital auxiliary, Lemon Tree and traveling with Gerald to Arizona and Texas. They were camp hosts at Viking Lake for many years. Mary and Gerald loved camping, the outdoors and traveling. Mary enjoyed craft fairs, garage sales and volunteering at the Montgomery County Fair for many years. Mary was blessed to have Gerald, Mike, Carla, Bailey and Ronnie as her dedicated caregivers over the years.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and brother, Mel Flotho.

Survivors include her husband, Gerald; children, Dennis Wills and wife Theresa of Omaha; Robert Gillespie of Flippin, Ark.; Bryan McMullen and fiancée Margene Dixon of Savannah, Mo.; Ronnie McMullen and wife Teresa of Littleton, Colo.; Carla (McMullen) Foote and husband Mike of Stanton; Alisa Andrew and husband Warren of Clarinda; Troy Sederburg and wife Deb of Elliott; D'Ann Poston and husband Rusty of Bedford; Jana Coughlin and husband Chuck of Elliott; and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to the Montgomery County Fair Board.

Memorial visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel in Red Oak.

